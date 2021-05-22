South Burlington girls’ lacrosse overpowers Burlington

The Wolves were too much for BHS to handle on Saturday morning.

Burlington senior Erin Vurgun scored the first goal of the contest to give the Seahorses an early lead, but SBHS responded with four straight and didn’t look back in the 17-3 victory.

South Burlington took home its seventh victory in a row and improved to 10-2 this season. The Wolves’ next game takes them on the road against Middlebury on Tuesday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m.

BHS fell to a still-winless 0-11 with the season winding down. The Seahorses will get two more chances to score a win, starting with their next contest at CVU on Monday, May 24 at 4:30 p.m.