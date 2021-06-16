South Burlington girls’ lacrosse overwhelms BFA-St. Albans to repeat as D1 champion

Wolves go back-to-back with only four returning players from 2019 team

SBHS came out hot and never let up in Wednesday’s D1 final against BFA-St. Albans.

Sophomore midfielder Miranda Hayes buried five goals while Junior attacker Sam Crane put home four as the Wolves downed the Comets in a lopsided 17-6 effort and claimed a repeat state title.

“We just had so much energy going in. It was incredible,” Hayes said. “We just had to make sure we didn’t lose it, and we kept our lead. We kept bringing it to them. It was amazing.”

South Burlington completed the back-to-back after winning the title in 2019, but the team did it with a largely new cast of contributors.

“We went into this season with only four returners, going against teams who had seven plus seniors,” Crane said. “It’s just crazy that we made it this far. I never thought we could do it, but we did.”

The Wolves have now won six D1 championships since 2011, and seven in program history.