South Burlington girls’ lacrosse rallies past Essex

SBHS spoiled the Hornets’ Senior Night celebration on Thursday evening.

Wolves’ senior captain Lindsey Booth turned in a four-goal first half performance, and South Burlington kept the momentum after halftime for a 13-7 victory.

Both teams battled in a very back-and-forth start to the contest, but SBHS rallied for three goals in the final two minutes before halftime, and didn’t look back.

South Burlington improved to 9-2 this season, and the Wolves return home to host Burlington on Saturday, May 22 for an early 9 a.m. start.

Essex fell to 6-3, and the Hornets get to stay home as they look to rally against Mt. Mansfield on Tuesday, May 25 at 4:30 a.m.