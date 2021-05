The South Burlington Wolves hosted CVU on Thursday night to close out the regular season. The Wolves opened up a 2-0 early lead over the Redhawks.

At the end of the first half, SB led Champlain Valley 6-3. The Wolves had a dominant second half to ultimately defeat the Redhawks 14-6.

With the win, South Burlington improves to 12-2 overall. The Redhawks fall to 10-5.

Watch the video above to catch up on first half highlights from Thursday’s game.