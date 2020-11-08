South Burlington girls’ soccer captures division I title

SBHS freshman Rachel Kelley’s late-game heroics emerged once again in Saturday’s division I girls’ soccer championship.

Kelley broke the tie with just over five minutes left to pull off the upset against top-seeded CVU 2-1.

South Burlington not only captured its first state title since 2010 with the victory, but also handed the Redhawks their first loss since the 2016 championship game and dashed their hopes of a four-peat.

“Hopefully in the coming years we’re going to keep beating them,” Kelley said after the win. “It feels kind of good to knock them off.”