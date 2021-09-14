South Burlington girls’ soccer holds off Rice Memorial

SBHS built a lead at halftime, and held onto it to top Rice Memorial on Tuesday night.

Wolves’ sophomore forward Rachel Kelley netted the eventual game-winner in a 3-2 decision over the Green Knights in a rematch of a game played at Rice Memorial exactly one week ago. South Burlington scored a 1-0 win in that contest on September 7.

RMHS junior Tela Haskell scored a goal with just over 15 minutes left in the first half, and became the first player this season to find the back of the net against SBHS.

South Burlington will put its 4-0 record to the test on the road against Essex on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and Rice will battle Essex on the road even sooner. The Green Knights clash with the Hornets on Friday, Sept. 17.