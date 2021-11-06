South Burlington girls’ soccer repeats as D1 state champ

South Burlington’s second-straight D1 crown came with even more drama than the first,

The Wolves beat CVU with a 2-1 penalty shootout decision to upset the top-seeded Redhawks once again at Burlington’s Buck Hard Field on Saturday afternoon.

Both goalkeepers turned in stellar performances, and kept their respective nets empty for all 110 minutes of play. Ultimately, one more PK save from SBHS senior goalie Mercedes Rozzi proved to be the difference in the Wolves’ victory.

“It’s just so heartwarming and awesome to feel so successful, especially with an effort like that,” Rozzi said. “My team never stopped fighting. We never gave up, we just kept pushing.”

The repeat stat title is the third-overall D1 championship in South Burlington program history.