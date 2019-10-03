South Burlington girls’ volleyball shuts out Rice

SBHS wins in three straight sets over the Green Knights

The Rice Green Knights girls’ volleyball team hosted South Burlington on Wednesday for a Chittenden County matchup.

The Wolves opened up the first set with a 25-4. In the second set South Burlington won 25-10. In the third and final set of the match the Wolves took down the Green Knights 25-19.

The Wolves improve to 7-1 on the season. Wednesday’s win was South Burlington’s fifth consecutive.

South Burlington will host MMU on Friday, Oct 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Rice will head to Montpelier on Friday, Oct 4 at 4:30 p.m.

