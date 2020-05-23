South Burlington’s Jack Ambrosino named Gatorade baseball POY

Ambrosino won the award without even having a senior season. Everything he displayed in his prior seasons was enough.

The 6-foot pitcher is rated Vermont’s No. one prospect in the class of 2020 via Prep Baseball Report. He finished with a career ERA of 1.66. Last season Ambrosino led the SBHS Wolves to a 12-5 record to the div. I quarterfinals.

Ambrosino gave up only 20 hits and 14 walks in 32.2 innings pitched while striking out 47 last season.

Ambrosino maintained a 4.19 GPA at South Burlington high school while playing baseball. He will be continuing his career at the College of the Holy Cross next fall.

