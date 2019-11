The South all-stars finally got back in the win column at Castleton University on Saturday.

South jumped out to a quick 20-0 lead and went on to grab a convincing 41-9 win against their Northern Vermont foes.

The victory snapped a five-year North win streak; the all-time series now sits at 11-8 in favor of the North.

This season, every state champion in Vermont high school football came from the southern half of the state.