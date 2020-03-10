Spaulding girls’ hockey snaps 18-year D2 title drought

SHS capped off an undefeated season with championship gold in Gutterson Fieldhouse on Monday night.

The Crimson Tide cruised past CVU/MMU 4-0 to capture their first D2 title since 2002, and finished the campaign an immaculate 22-0.

It was an all-underclassmen score sheet for Spaulding, as freshman captain Camryn Bell led the way with a pair of goals, while freshman Rebecca McKelvey and sophomore Bria Dill added a goal each.

“We just came into it really passionate and our team chemistry was awesome,” Bell said. “We just went full throttle the whole time, and it was great.”

Spaulding fell short in three consecutive appearances from 2009-11, and the loss was CVU/MMU’s first-ever in a championship game.