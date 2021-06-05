St. J boys, MMU girls reign supreme at D1 track and field state championships

Teams earn gold in first state meet in two years

The St. Johnsbury boys returned to the top spot two years since finishing second at the 2019 state meet.

Brothers Myles and Evan Thornton-Sherman played to their strengths, with Myles dominating the pole vault and Evan nearly claiming a 1500m state record as the Hilltoppers finished with an overall best 120.5 points as a team.

2019 champion Essex settled for second place with 105 points, but Hornets senior Wyatt Lamell was among the most impressive performers of the entire meet. Lamell took home victories in the discus throw, 100m dash and 300m hurdles.

On the girls’ side, Mt. Mansfield claimed its first state championship in 17 years with a team score of 111.33 points, while 2019 champion St. Johnsbury fell short of a repeat with 98 points.

See the full results from every event here.