EHS couldn’t quite complete the comeback against St. Johnsbury on Friday night.

The Hornets trailed by as many as 13 points and tied things up with three minutes left to play, but the Hilltoppers did just enough to get a 53-50 win for their fifth victory in a row.

St. J heads into the playoffs with a 5-2 mark after starting the season 0-2, and Essex closed out the season just a hair under .500 at 3-4.