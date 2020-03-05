St. Johnsbury boys’ hoops headed back to D1 title game

On Wednesday night #3 St. Johnsbury faced #2 Champlain Valley Union at Patrick Gym.

St. Johnsbury took down CVU 46-43.

The Hilltoppers led the Redhawks 22-8 at the end of the first quarter. Logan Wendel led the way for St. Johnsbury with 23 pts and 5 rebs.

Andrew Cowan led the team defensively with 9 blocks. The Hilltoppers are searching for back to back Division I titles as they face top seed Rice in the championship game.

The D1 title game is slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Patrick Gym.