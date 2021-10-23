St. Johnsbury claims seventh-straight victory over Lyndon in rivalry battle

The St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers earned their seventh-straight victory over the Vikings in 116th edition of The Game.

Rich Alercio’s Toppers put up a 14-0 early lead over the Vikings. Junior quarterback Quinn Murphy ran in the first touchdown followed by a passing touchdown to junior wide receiver Gavynn Kenney-Young.

At the half, the Academy held a 21-7 lead over its rival Lyndon Institute. St. Johnsbury ultimately defeated the Vikings 31-14. The Toppers secured their seventh-consecutive win over LI in the series.

With the win, St. Johnsbury finishes the regular season at 4-3 overall. The Toppers are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. The Lyndon Vikings fall to 3-4, and will take the fifth seed into the D2 postseason.