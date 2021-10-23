St. Johnsbury claims seventh-straight victory over Lyndon in rivalry battle

Sports

Academy tops Vikings in The Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers earned their seventh-straight victory over the Vikings in 116th edition of The Game.

Rich Alercio’s Toppers put up a 14-0 early lead over the Vikings. Junior quarterback Quinn Murphy ran in the first touchdown followed by a passing touchdown to junior wide receiver Gavynn Kenney-Young.

At the half, the Academy held a 21-7 lead over its rival Lyndon Institute. St. Johnsbury ultimately defeated the Vikings 31-14. The Toppers secured their seventh-consecutive win over LI in the series.

With the win, St. Johnsbury finishes the regular season at 4-3 overall. The Toppers are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. The Lyndon Vikings fall to 3-4, and will take the fifth seed into the D2 postseason.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Trending