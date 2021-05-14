St. Johnsbury girls’ lacrosse keeps Colchester winless

The Hilltoppers kept the Lakers’ first win out of reach on Friday afternoon.

St. Johnsbury netted the first four goals of the contest on its way to a dominant 24-7 victory against Colchester.

SJA improved its record to 6-3 and picked up its second win in a row, while CHS dropped to 0-8 this season.

Next up, the Hilltoppers continue the road stand against Spaulding on Friday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m., but the Lakers are right back to it as they travel to Mt. Mansfield for a meeting with the Cougars on Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m.