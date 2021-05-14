St. Johnsbury girls’ lacrosse keeps Colchester winless

Hilltoppers drop CHS to 0-8 with dominant win

The Hilltoppers kept the Lakers’ first win out of reach on Friday afternoon.

St. Johnsbury netted the first four goals of the contest on its way to a dominant 24-7 victory against Colchester.

SJA improved its record to 6-3 and picked up its second win in a row, while CHS dropped to 0-8 this season.

Next up, the Hilltoppers continue the road stand against Spaulding on Friday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m., but the Lakers are right back to it as they travel to Mt. Mansfield for a meeting with the Cougars on Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m.

