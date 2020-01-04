St. Michael’s men’s hockey earns first-ever win against Middlebury

SMC gets overtime win in 20th installment of rivalry

It took 37 years, but the Purple Knights finally got a win against Middlebury on Friday.

SMC freshman forward Matt Schreiner tallied the sudden-death winner 1:15 into the extra frame to defeat the Panthers 4-3 in the Middlebury Holiday Classic semis.

Schreiner tallied a goal and an assist to tie junior defenseman Noah Muller (two goals) and freshman forward Jeremy Routh (two assists) for a game-high two points.

The Panthers suffered a setback in the second period when starting senior goalie Brian Ketchabaw exited the game following the first Purple Knights’ goal. Ketchabaw appeared to have strained his lower body on a save moments earlier.

St. Mike’s finally got in the win column in the all-time series against Middlebury (1-18-1) and pushed their season record to 7-3-1. The Panthers fell to 6-3.

SMC will play Babson in the Holiday Classic championship game on Saturday, January 4 at 5 p.m. and Middlebury will play Manhattanville in the consolation game at 2 p.m.