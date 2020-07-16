St. Michael’s, NE10 suspend activity through December 31

The Council of Presidents of the Northeast-10 Conference voted unanimously to suspend all NE10 competitions through December 31, according to a release on Thursday:

“The NE10 considers the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches, administrators, staff and wider campus communities to be of paramount importance. Despite each institution’s planning over the past few months and the Conference’s collective efforts to forge a path forward, it has become clear that we are not able to conduct outside competition at this time in a manner that is consistent with the prioritization of our campuses’ collective well-being.”

The conference also expressed its focus to ensure a meaningful spring season, and to provide a “regular-season schedule and/or conference championship experience for its winter sport student-athletes during the Spring 2021 semester.”