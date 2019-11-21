St. Mike’s falls to St. Rose in home opener

The Purple Knights men’s hoops team welcomed the Golden Knights of St. Rose for the home opener at the Ross Sports Center on Wednesday night.

St. Michael’s and St. Rose battled and traded baskets in a game that included six ties and ten lead changes in the first half alone.

Golden Knights sophomore Sekou Sylla led all scorers and rebounders with 26 points and 19 boards. He also shot 11-for-17 from the field.

Essex High School grad and St. Mike’s senior Eli DiGrande paced the Purple Knights with 13 points and 9 rebounds.

In the end, the Golden Knights edged out St. Michael’s 68-66.

Saint Rose improves to 3-2 while Saint Michael’s drops to 2-4.