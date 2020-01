The St. Michael’s men’s basketball team dropped a conference game to New Haven by a final of 82-63 on Saturday afternoon.

The Purple Knights struggled in the first half and went into halftime trailing the Chargers 35-22.

St. Mike’s couldn’t close the gap in the second half, so the Knights recorded their fifth-consecutive loss.

Next, St. Michael’s hits the road to take on Saint Rose Wednesday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m.