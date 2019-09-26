St. Mike’s men’s soccer runs past Roberts Wesleyan

Purple Knights post five goals against the Redhawks

St. Michael’s men’s soccer made quick work of Roberts Wesleyan in a 5-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Kyle Brady started the flood of scoring in the tenth minute of play when he booted a curling corner kick into the side netting for the first goal of the day.

St. Mike’s struck again just 15 seconds later. Jake Bannon capitalized on a break-away ball and struck it just hard enough to make it into the net despite the goalie catching a piece of it.

Bannon tallied a second goal later in the first half, beating the keeper again with a nifty chip shot.

The Purple Knights added two more goals in the 5-1 win and improved to 3-1-1 this season.

