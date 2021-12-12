Both St. Michael’s basketball squads faced the Post University Eagles on Sunday afternoon in Colchester.

The Purple Knight women secured a 85-76 victory over Post and is now undefeated at home at 3-0. Nicole Anderson led the Knights with 18 points and three rebounds. Followed by South Burlington native Ema MacDonough who recorded 17 points and eight boards.

The St. Mike’s women return to action on Saturday, December 18 on the road at American International. Opening tip is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The Purple Knight men defeated Post 83-77. The Knights were led by Patrick Gardner who tallied 18 points and 13 rebounds in the contest. Kasai Brown followed with 17 points and nine rebounds.

The St. Mike’s men shot 40% from three and 49.1% from the floor to secure its fourth victory of the year. With the win, the Purple Knights improve to 4-5 overall and remain 0-3 in conference play.

The Purple Knights continue play on Saturday, December 18 at Caldwell. Opening tip is set for 1 p.m.