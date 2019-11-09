St. Mike’s women’s basketball cruises to win in season opener

The Purple Knights used a strong start to take down Wilmington (DE) to start regular season play at the Ross Sports Center on Friday night.

Four-of-five SMC starters scored in double-digits as the home team topped the Cougars 82-64 in the first day of the NE10/CACC Conference Challenge.

Senior Guard Alyssa Breunig (Trumbull, Conn./Trumbull) and sophomore forward Nicole Ladas (Glastonbury, Conn./Tilton School) led the Knights with 13 points.

Wilmington junior forward Jadyn Whitsitt (Fort Washington, Md./Elizabeth Seton) put up a game-high 19 points.

St. Mike’s improved to 1-0 this season, while Wilmington fell to 0-1.

The NE10/CACC Conference Challenge concludes on Saturday, November 9 when the Purple Knights host Caldwell (NJ) at 3 p.m.