St. Mike’s women’s basketball cruises to win in season opener

Sports

Purple Knights handle Wilmington in NE10/CACC Conference Challenge

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Purple Knights used a strong start to take down Wilmington (DE) to start regular season play at the Ross Sports Center on Friday night.

Four-of-five SMC starters scored in double-digits as the home team topped the Cougars 82-64 in the first day of the NE10/CACC Conference Challenge.

Senior Guard Alyssa Breunig (Trumbull, Conn./Trumbull) and sophomore forward Nicole Ladas (Glastonbury, Conn./Tilton School) led the Knights with 13 points.

Wilmington junior forward Jadyn Whitsitt (Fort Washington, Md./Elizabeth Seton) put up a game-high 19 points.

St. Mike’s improved to 1-0 this season, while Wilmington fell to 0-1.

The NE10/CACC Conference Challenge concludes on Saturday, November 9 when the Purple Knights host Caldwell (NJ) at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Sports

More Sports