Dolphins cruise to Victory over the Purple Knights

The Purple Knights hosted Le Moyne on Wednesday afternoon for a NE 10 matchup.

The Le Moyne Dolphins entered the game on a two-game win streak. The St. Mike’s women’s team are currently 8-7 overall.

The Dolphins held a 43-24 advantage heading into the second half.

Le Moyne ultimately pulled past St. Mike’s 83-49. The Purple Knights fall to 8-8 overall and 2-8 in conference play.

St. Michael’s returns to action on Saturday, January 25 hosting Pace. Opening tip is set for 1:30 p.m.