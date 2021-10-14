St. Mike’s women’s soccer skids past Maine Fort Kent

St. Michael’s faced Maine Fort Kent on Thursday afternoon at Doc Jacobs Field. The Purple Knights wasted no time scoring in the opening two minutes of the match.

Christina Cummings booted the ball in front of the net and Paulina Valentine headed it to the far right post to score. Valentine’s goal was the lone goal in Thursday’s contest as St. Mike’s won 1-0.

Both Purple Knights goalkeepers saw action in Thursday’s game. Jenna Braun and Katie Escobedo combined for four total saves. St. Mike’s only allowed four total shots.

With the win, the Purple Knights improve to 5-5-2 overall. The Bengals fall to 6-2. St. Michael’s returns to action on Saturday, October 16 on the road at conference foe Southern Connecticut State. The match between the Purple Knights and Owls is set for 7 p.m.