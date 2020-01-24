‘Stars of the Ice’: NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis

Hockey’s best are in St. Louis for the 65th NHL All-Star Game. The puck doesn’t drop until 7 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Center, but events surrounding the game started Thursday. 

The weekend’s festivities include a free Green Day concert, a Fan Fair at Union Station, the NHL Alumni Game, the Mascot Showdown, and a 5k through the streets of downtown St. Louis. 

The All-Star Weekend features a four-team, single-elimination tournament with teams representing the league’s four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific, and Central). Each game will be played in a 3-on-3 format. The first two games are Friday night at Enterprise Center, with the finals taking place Saturday evening.

