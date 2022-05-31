After winning their inaugural home opener against Great Barrington, fans of the Green Mountain State’s newest sports team, Vermont Green FC, have a lot to cheer for.

Connor Tobin, General Mountain Man, joined the Morning Brew to discuss the team’s performance in their first three games — as well as the fan atmosphere, and what we can expect from the club in the next few weeks.

“It was really awesome,” Connor said. “For Memorial Day weekend, a lot of soccer families are out of the state down in Massachusetts for a big youth tournament, so to draw in over 1,000 — it was awesome, a lot of fun all the way around”.

Connor also discussed the club’s new kits, which are designed by one of their own.

“One of the founders for the club is an ex-Nike designer who’s done kits for the World Cup,” he said.

The interest in the kits is high; the club is actually sold out in a few designs, but they’re working to get more stock in soon.

Vermont Green’s next home game at Virtue Field is 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s also the team’s first night game. If you’re interested in getting tickets or kits, you can head to vermontgreenfc.com.