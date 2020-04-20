Stef Smith officially declares for NBA draft

UVM junior guard Stef Smith is the latest Catamount underclassman with professional aspirations.

Vermont men’s basketball released a statement on the matter, saying:

“Stef Smith has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft as an early entrant and will not sign with an agent. He will retain his final year of college eligibility.”

Smith has until June 15 to withdraw his name from the draft pool and return for his senior season at Vermont. This past season, he was second on the team with 14.2 points per game.

He is the third UVM junior to go through this process. Anthony Lamb declared as a junior in 2019 and Trae Bell-Haynes did the same in 2017. Both Lamb and Bell-Haynes returned for their senior seasons.

The NBA draft is currently set for June 25, but that may change due to COVID-19.