Stef Smith will enter transfer portal

Plenty of college athletes will be using their blanket waiver of eligibility next season, but now-former UVM star Stef Smith won’t be using his to stay with the Catamounts.

The two-time All-America East selection announced on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal and spend his final college season as a grad transfer.

Thank you Catamount Country🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2dDgNedLRC — Stef Smith (@Smithball_skill) March 11, 2021

Smith helped his team to 90 total wins in his four years with the program, including two trips to the NCAA tournament. In 2019, the Ontario native was named to the America East All-Tournament team for his role in UVM’s America East postseason title.

Individually, Smith averaged double digits in his final three years at Vermont, with his best year coming as junior, when he posted 14.2 points per game and shot 42.3-percent from three-point range.

The guard participated in the NBA pre-draft process this past offseason, and is likely eyeing a role on a Power Five team in an attempt to help his professional chances playing against more prominent competition. His winning resume should make him a very desirable target for many big-name schools, so it will be exciting to see how his transfer process plays out.