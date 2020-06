UVM men’s basketball will have one of its key players back for the 2020-21 season.

Stef Smith is returning for his senior campaign, per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The guard is coming off a prominent junior campaign in which he averaged 14.2 points per game and was named First Team All-Conference in the America East.

Smith will likely be the go-to player on the Cats roster without Anthony Lamb and Everett Duncan on the roster next season.