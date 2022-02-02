The America East came to the decision on Wednesday that Stony Brook will not be able to compete for conference championships.

The league released a statement to support that decision in a release, which read:

At the request of Stony Brook, the Board of Presidents reconsidered this matter late last week but unanimously reaffirmed their decision to uphold Conference Constitution Article 3.4 (b), which states that upon notice of an institution’s intention to withdraw from America East, the institution’s teams become ineligible, on a date to be determined by the remaining members of the Board of Presidents, to compete for Conference championships.

This article was instated in 2005, when Stony Brook was a member of the conference, and therefore supported the ruling. The Seawolves a message on social media opposing this decision from the conference.

Stony Brook is typically always at the top of the standings in conference competition in the winter and spring seasons. Currently, the Seawolves’ women’s basketball team leads the conference, while the men are in second play. Stony Brook men’s and women’s lacrosse both captured the regular season conference titles last spring.