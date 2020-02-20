Stony Brook women’s hoops takes down Vermont in close battle

The Vermont women’s basketball team faced America East foe Stony Brook on Wednesday.

The Catamounts opened up a 9-0 run on the Seawolves. At the half, Vermont led Stony Brook 35-32 at the end of the first half.

In the final minutes, Stony Brook notched a few fouls and pulled past UVM in a 72-68 final.

The Catamounts sit in sixth place in the league with Wednesday night’s loss.

Watch all the highlights in the video above. Vermont heads on the road this Saturday to face UMBC at 1 p.m. on February 22.