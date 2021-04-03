Stony Brook women’s lacrosse overwhelms Vermont

Catamounts lose their third game in a row

The sixth-ranked Seawolves stormed past UVM at Virtue Field on Saturday afternoon.

Stony Brook graduate midfielder’s seven-goal outing nearly matched the Vermont total as the Catamounts dropped their third game in a row, 19-8.

UVM managed to score first when junior attacker Riley Halloran found the net only 35 seconds in, but a four-goal stretch from Stony Brook marked the first and only lead-change of the contest.

The Seawolves improved to 5-0 in America East play this season, while UVM fell to a 3-2 conference record.

Next up, the Catamounts are back on the road against UMass Lowell on Saturday, April 10 at 2 p.m.