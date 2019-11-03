Stowe claims eighth consecutive state title

In the Division II boys’ soccer state championship No. 1 Stowe hosted No. 2 Middlebury.

The Stowe Raiders entered Saturday’s game on the hunt to claim their eighth consecutive state title and first in Division II.

With six minutes left in the first half, Middlebury captain Owen Palcsik lined up for a penalty kick. Stowe keeper Luke Farley denied the shot with a diving save to keep the game scoreless.

After a scoreless first half, Rai Bleda-Vilalta netted the first goal and the Raiders led 1-0.

With 13 minutes left to play, Bleda-Vilalta scored his second goal of the game for a 2-0 shutout win over Middlebury.