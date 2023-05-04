Plattsburgh, NY – Plattsburgh got some solid pitching and timely hitting to beat Northern Adirondack on Friday afternoon.

Cali Fitzwater, came up with back to back strike outs, to strand two bobcats in the first inning. And after getting a one run lead, she would do it again in the 2nd.

Bottom half of that inning, Plattsburgh with the bases loaded, freshman Grace Cook leaves them loaded…and keeps her Bobcats within a run.

Bottom of the 3rd, Emma Watson gets her bat out there, getting the bunt down, the throw to first, won’t get her, Madison McCormick. scores.

