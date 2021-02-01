SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras discusses SUNYAC plan for spring season

Malatras hopes to be able to begin the season in March

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras puts returning athletes to the field as his number one objective.

“They have sacrificed a tremendous amount of their time and their academic-athletic career because of the pandemic,” Malatras said. “Let’s put together a plan. Let’s figure out how to get the student-athletes back on the field so we can compete again.”

The SUNY Chancellor officially requested a spring sports plan on January 26, and tasked SUNYAC member schools to come up with a proposal to resume spring competition safely.

According to a SUNYAC press release:

“These plans will be expected to meet the guidance provided by the NCAA, the New York State Department of Health, local and regional authorities, and the SUNY system. It will also take into account the trajectory of the pandemic on the campuses during the early weeks of the semester.”

Malatras considers himself an “impatient” Chancellor, but he also wants to make sure then plan that ends up being implemented is reliable and fleshed-out.

“I’m hopeful that in a couple of weeks that we’ll have a draft planned that we can stress test, and kick the tires on and have that final pretty quickly so our students have some certainty one way or another about what’s going to happen,” Malatras said.

Malatras has spoken to SUNYAC student-athletes, and many have said they worry too many restrictions will lead to a less rewarding experience, so the Chancellor noted the importance of finding some sort of balance.

“This isn’t supposed to be something you struggle through and suffer through,” Malatras said. “This is supposed to be an important part of a student-athlete’s career in college, so we want to make sure there’s the right balance, and I think we can get there.”

If all goes well and there is a good plan in place, Malatras says he can see the spring season beginning in March.