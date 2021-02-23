SUNY Plattsburgh set to begin spring athletics

The Plattsburgh State Cardinals are approved to begin Spring sports competition. The Cardinals will begin competition on March. 20.

Lacrosse, baseball, softball, tennis, and track & field will all participate in spring competition. Masks are to be worn by athletes, officials, and coaches with the exception of athletes during competition or active practice.

No spectators will be permitted at athletic events at this time. Future decisions on spectators will follow state, SUNY, and local health guidelines.

Athletes will have weekly covid-19 tests as well as symptom checks prior to competition.

Spring sports were the first to have its seasons completely canceled last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plattsburgh State’s competition will only consist of SUNY schools and local travel. The conference will be split into two regions with East & West to limit travel and overnight stays.

The first Plattsburgh State team to compete in 2020 will be women’s lacrosse, as the Cardinals host SUNY Cortland on Saturday, March 20.

“As we go through this, masking will be required unless you’re in competition. There will not be spectators at this point in time. I want to emphasize the full process we’re talking about today will adhere to New York state guidelines, SUNYAC guidelines, and local health guidelines” said SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyed.