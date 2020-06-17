SUNYAC Conference creates East-West divisional format to limit travel

The SUNYAC Conference will split into two divisions in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball for the 2020 athletic season. Women’s tennis will move its entire conference schedule and championship in spring of 2021.

The schools will divide into an East-West split in soccer and volleyball with teams playing contests on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting September 30.

The West Division will be comprised of Brockport, Buffalo State, Fredonia, Geneseo and Oswego, while the East Division will consist of Cortland, New Paltz, Oneonta, Plattsburgh and Potsdam.

Splitting into two divisions reduces travel costs for the institutions and reduces the health and safety risks by eliminating hotel rooms. The SUNYAC conference will continue to develop its plan on how to safely travel and compete.

