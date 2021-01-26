SUNYAC developing plans for Spring athletic competition

Athletics may soon make its return to the Plattsburgh State Cardinals. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, sports have been on a strict halt.

SUNY Chancellor Dr. Jim Malatras has requested that the SUNYAC develop a plan, for the presidents’ consideration, to resume spring intercollegiate athletic competition safely. This directly impacts spring NCAA Div. III sports at Plattsburgh State University.

The spring sports include NCAA Division III-level men’s and women’s track & field, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, and women’s tennis.

