SUNYAC, Plattsburgh State cancel winter sports seasons

Plattsburgh women's hockey included in decision

The SUNYAC and Plattsburgh State have decided to cancel the winter sports season less than two weeks after the conference announced a decision to begin play on January 1.

“This was not an easy decision and I empathize with all of our student-athletes across the SUNYAC,” Erik Bitterbaum, the chair of the SUNYAC Presidents said. “However, despite our best efforts to plan for a winter season, our priority must be the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and our campuses as a whole.”

Those words coming in a press release on Monday afternoon, along with a note that the SUNYAC will make a decision regarding the spring season at a later date.

Plattsburgh State women’s hockey, which plays in the NEWHL with four other SUNYAC member schools, will also not compete this season.

