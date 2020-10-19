SUNYAC, Plattsburgh State cancel winter sports seasons

The SUNYAC and Plattsburgh State have decided to cancel the winter sports season less than two weeks after the conference announced a decision to begin play on January 1.

“This was not an easy decision and I empathize with all of our student-athletes across the SUNYAC,” Erik Bitterbaum, the chair of the SUNYAC Presidents said. “However, despite our best efforts to plan for a winter season, our priority must be the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and our campuses as a whole.”

Those words coming in a press release on Monday afternoon, along with a note that the SUNYAC will make a decision regarding the spring season at a later date.

Plattsburgh State women’s hockey, which plays in the NEWHL with four other SUNYAC member schools, will also not compete this season.