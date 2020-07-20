SUNYAC Suspends Fall Season, no sports at Plattsburgh State until January

The members of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) are suspending fall sports competition. In addition, the winter conference and non-conference schedules will be delayed until at least January 1, 2021.

“Despite the absence of competition this fall, I am confident that we will be able to continue providing our student-athletes with an engaging athletic experience that includes a great opportunity for personal skill development and growth through small group workouts,” Mike Howard, Plattsburgh State Director of College Athletics and Recreation said. “Our coaches are some of the best in the business at seizing opportunity when options seem limited and this certainly will be no exception as they continue recruiting, mentoring and engaging safely in community service.”

The SUNYAC noted that it will continue to explore all options for a safe return to college athletics.