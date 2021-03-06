Syracuse men’s lacrosse holds off Vermont

UVM gave No. 6 Syracuse all it could handle on Saturday afternoon, but the Orange did enough to secure the victory on its home turf.

Fifth-year senior attackman Stephen Rehfuss posted an eight-point performance (2g, 6a) to help SU to a 17-13 win against Vermont in the teams’ first official meeting with one another.

The Catamounts fought to an early 2-2 tie, but could never take a lead against the powerhouse SU offense. UVM junior midfielder and Syracuse first-year attackman Owen Hiltz led their respective squads with four goals each.

Between the pipes, Orange redshirt senior Drake Porter made 20 saves in the win, and Vermont senior keeper Ryan Cornell stopped 12 shots in the loss.

Next up, Vermont stays on the road for another ranked opponent in conference foe and current No. 18 UAlbany on Saturday, March 13 at 3 p.m. Syracuse will stay home to host another America East school in No. 17 Stony Brook on Friday, March 12 at 1 p.m.