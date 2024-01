Here are the first ABC22/FOX44 Play of the Week Nominees

Boquet Valley’s Jackson Hooper’s Block Party Peru Heads Down Court, Ending with Reese Duprey Buzzer Beater UVM’s, Emma Utterback, Double Cross Over Rice Memorial’s, Oliver Quong’s, Snipe Shot

See the plays in the video above and vote below

VOTE HERE! Results are coming out on Thursday Night’s show