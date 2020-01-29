49ers’ George Kittle calls Jimmy G the ‘worst texter of all time’

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 27: Tight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. (KRON) — Apparently Jimmy Garoppolo is notorious for leaving his friends on read.

During Media Day in Miami, San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle called the quarterback the “worst texter of all time.”

This was in response to a reporter asking Kittle what a not-so perfect part of Garoppolo is.

“I’m telling you he leaves me on read all the time,” he said. “I’ll be like, ‘Jimmy, want to go to the movies?’ No response. And the next day, he’ll be like ‘yeah I saw your text, I just didn’t respond.’ Thanks Jim, that’s awesome.”

Let’s hope Garoppolo’s communication on the field Sunday is better than his communication over the phone.

