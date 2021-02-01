Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon breaks down Brady-Mahomes matchup, offers Super Bowl LV prediction

TAMPA, Fla. (WNCN) – Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon called on his expertise to break down the Super Bowl LV matchup that pits future Hall of Famer Tom Brady against reigning champion and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Brady is a six-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP in his own right. His first year with the Bucs after a 20-year tenure in New England will culminate with Brady playing in his 10th championship game.

“Just being there is an accomplishment in the National Football League,” Moon said of Brady taking the Patriots to the Super Bowl nine times in 20 seasons. “Now the question was, was it because he was in New England did he go to all those Super Bowls? Or was it because of how great of a player he is?”

Brady’s 4,633 passing yards is his highest total in five years while. His 40 touchdowns is his highest scoring output since he threw for 50 in 2007. Moon said that Brady’s talent and leadership proved to be the piece that would turn the Bucs into contenders.

“It just shows that one player in football can make that big a difference if they’re good enough,” the nine-time Pro Bowler said. “I think Tom’s influence on this football team has shown why he’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game, not only as a quarterback but as a leader.”

On the other side, Moon said that it’s “scary” that the 25-year-old Mahomes has accomplished so much in so little time.

“It’s going to be scary to see this guy when he’s about 27, 28 years old, just getting into his prime,” Moon said. “His skillset is kind of unmatched. We haven’t seen anyone really throw the football like he does — from all the different platforms, different footwork, different arm angles, it doesn’t matter.

“We haven’t seen that since maybe an Aaron Rogers in his younger days, but I think he’s even a step ahead of Aaron Rogers.”

Moon, who finished his career as the backup quarterback in Kansas City, said he finds Mahomes’ leadership even more impressive than his talent.

“They go as he goes. He is a leader on and off the football field by the way he carries himself. He makes everybody else’s game go up to another level,” Moon said.

Moon predicted that, despite losing left tackle Eric Fisher, that the Chiefs will come out on top in a close, but high-scoring contest to win their second-straight Super Bowl.