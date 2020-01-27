PHOTOS: One of NFL’s most handsome players headlining Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — There’s no doubt Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are pretty dreamy, but it’s possible the most handsome quarterback to ever play in a Super Bowl will take the field in Miami.

Yes, we’re talking about Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers.

Even the manliest of men can admit Jimmy G is quite a hunk.

A Google search will show you Garoppolo tops plenty of lists showcasing the league’s most handsome players. And it appears his own teammates would agree he deserves heartthrob status.

San Francisco’s George Kittle and Joe Staley were caught on camera earlier this season talking about Garoppolo’s chin.

We’ve put together this photo gallery from Getty to let you judge for yourself:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Sports

More Sports