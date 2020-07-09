The Ivy League has canceled fall sports for 2020

The Ivy League has announced it will be opting out of the fall sports season. Back in March, the Ivy League was the first conference to cancel its basketball tournament and a domino effect ensued.

The Ivy League is now the first to make a set decision on the fall 2020 sports season. The decision was made based on so much uncertainty due to COVID-19.

All fall sport student-athletes will not have to use a season of NCAA or Ivy League eligibility. A decision on the remaining winter and spring sports seasons is still undecided. It’s a possibility fall sports can be shifted to Spring 2021 but will be determined at a later date.

The Ivy League Council of Presidents offered the following joint statement:

“As a leadership group, we have a responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of the students who attend our institutions, as well as the faculty and staff who work at our schools. These decisions are extremely difficult, particularly when they impact meaningful student-athlete experiences that so many value and cherish.

“With the information available to us today regarding the continued spread of the virus, we simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk, consistent with the policies that each of our schools is adopting as part of its reopening plans this fall.

“We are entrusted to create and maintain an educational environment that is guided by health and safety considerations. There can be no greater responsibility — and that is the basis for this difficult decision.”

You can find the direct release from the Ivy League here.