Thunder Road allowing fans at start of 2021 season

The Thunder Road Speedbowl announced on Tuesday that fans will be permitted at the start of the 2021 season.

There is currently no limit on the number of fully vaccinated fans who can attend events. Separate “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” tickets will be sold to Thunder Road events for as long as the Vermont State restrictions are in place.

Fans are required to wear a face mask or facial covering except for when they are in their seat and socially distanced from other groups. Drivers and crew members also must wear a face mask when they are not in their own individual pit area.

If fans are unable to attend Thunder Road this season or do not feel comfortable doing so, they can still experience each race by watching live on FloRacing.