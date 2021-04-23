Thunder Road precautions set for fans during 2021 season

The 62nd Thunder Road Season begins on Sunday, May 2 in Barre. Fans will be allowed at opening day for the first time since 2019. Fans weren’t permitted at the start of the 2020 season due to Vermont state guidelines.

Two types of tickets will be sold this summer, “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated”. Unvaccinated tickets will be limited to 300 for the beginning the season. There is no limit on the amount of vaccinated tickets that can be sold.

Thunder Road owner Cris Michaud shared that they are selling tickets online to keep track and limit the amount of unvaccinated tickets sold.

“We’ll follow the state guidance and the guidelines that the state provides for us, face masks if you’re out of your seat, social distancing, don’t sit with people that you didn’t come with. If you’re going to the concession you need to have your mask on” said Michaud.

During the 2020 season, spectators were eventually limited to 750 at the Speedbowl. Things will look a lot different at the track on May 2.

“Anybody that’s a fan of Thunder Road knows that’s a very small amount. It was hard to go through” said Michaud. He’s eager for fans to return and experience Thunder Road like they have in the past.

The 2021 schedule begins with the ACT Late Model Tour on Sunday, May 2 at 1:30 p.m.

“We’re really excited about this year and really excited about moving forward. The support we get from our fans and teams is huge. We talk about Thunder Road being a family and it really is. Hopefully they’ll come and feel safe and watch some good racing” said Michaud.

For fans who don’t want to attend races just yet, you can stream them live on FloRacing.

Opening day events start with the Late Models for 150 laps, Flying Tigers, Street Stocks, and will conclude with the Road Warriors.

Advance tickets can be purchased at https://happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl