Thunder Road season opener (May. 2)

The 2021 Thunder Road season began with 25 laps from the Street Stock feature. Jeffrey Martin started off the 2021 campaign with a win. He led the majority of the race and a crash at lap 24 cause the race to conclude. James Dopp followed as the runner-up and Kaiden Fisher finished in third.

In the Road Warriors feature, Nicholas Copping took an early lead followed by Paige Whittemore. Whittemore got knocked off the track and sent to the pit. #99 Fred Fleury ultimately won. Fleury won his first Road Warriors feature.

In Saturday’s late model feature of 150 laps, Brooks Clark earned his first ACT victory in the Community Bank N. A. Clark earned the lead from Trampas Demers with 21 laps remaining.

Kyle Pembroke led the late models through the first 54 laps followed by Matt White. Three-time winner Jason Corliss followed in fourth through the early stages of the race.